Game Day Preview: Americans at Kalamazoo, 2:00 PM CDT

Kalamazoo, Michigan - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Kalamazoo Wings this afternoon in the final game of a three-game series. Puck drop is at 2:00 PM CST. The Americans beat the Wings 5-2 on Saturday night at Wings Event Center.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 1:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 2:00 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 3/20/24 vs. Kansas City, 10:00 AM CST

Americans spoil Wings St Patty's Day party: The Americans evened their three-game weekend series with Kalamazoo taking Game 2, of the series 5-2 on Saturday night at Wings Event Center. The game was played on Green Ice, continuing their 40-year tradition. The Americans scored in all three periods. Liam Finlay (6), Colin Jacobs (6), Gavin Gould (9), and Ty Farmer (2,3) all lit the lamp for Allen. The Americans ended their power play drought going 1-for-2 with the man advantage. Gavin Gould, who leads the Americans with three shorthanded goals, had the lone power play goal for the Americans. He also led the team with four shots on goal.

Costantini ends losing skid: Americans netminder Marco Costantini ended his two-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 5-2 victory in Kalamazoo. Costantini stopped 39 of 41 Wings shots to pick up his eighth win of the season (8-4-1-1). Prior to Saturday night's victory, his last win came on March 2nd against Wichita. The rookie has two career shutouts. One in the SPHL, with the other coming against the Tulsa Oilers on March 1st in Allen.

Murray returns from two-game suspension: Blake Murray returned to the Americans lineup on Saturday night after serving his two-game suspension. Murray finished the game with an assist setting up Ty Farmer on his second goal of the night. Murray is third on the Americans in scoring with 43 points in 47 games. 37 of his 43 those points have come with the Allen Americans.

Brodzinski and Walker out for series finale: Both Easton Brodzinski and Johnny Walker were held out of Saturday's game against Kalamazoo. Both players will be reevaluated when the team returns to Allen on Monday.

Allen signs free agent rookie: The Americans signed free agent rookie forward Griffen Fox to a contract on Saturday. Fox played in seven games with the Fort Wayne Komets this season and had one point (1 goal and 0 assists). He played just a little under 14 minutes and had two shots on net. Both shots were scoring chances.

Comparing Allen and Kalamazoo

Allen Americans

Home: 12-16-0-0

Away: 14-13-2-1

Overall: 26-29-2-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (23) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (53) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+15) Blake Murray

PIM's: (146) Mikael Robidoux

Kalamazoo Wings:

Home: 18-12-2-0

Away: 13-12-1-0

Overall: 31-24-3-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Kalamazoo Wings Leaders:

Goals: (22) Erik Bradford

Assists: (42) Erik Bradford

Points: (64) Erik Bradford

+/-: (+11) Erik Bradford

PIM's (171) Chaz Reddekopp

