Cyclones Shutout Fuel in Cincinnati
March 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CINCINNATI - The Fuel looked to wrap up the weekend with a win on the road in Cincinnati. The penalty kill units reigned supreme for both sides in this game but Cincinnati held strong and took the victory 4-0 at home.
1ST PERIOD
A lot of exciting chances but neither team came away with a goal in the first frame. A power play chance for both teams and a 4-on-4 gave way to some exciting hockey.
Two penalties from both sides and the shots went in favor of the Cyclones 10-8 in the first period. The most memorable moments from the first period came with the goalies making some impressive saves.
2ND PERIOD
The first goal of the afternoon came at 1:58 of the second period off the stick of Keanan Stewart. That shot gave Stewart his first-ever pro goal and gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead early in the period.
The Fuel found themselves on a power play at 14:42 from a slashing minor but they could not capitalize. A short-handed goal was scored by Sahil Panwar in what was arguably the goal of the year in the ECHL.
He broke out on the short-handed attack, hit the brakes for a spin move on Bryan Lemos then rifled a back-handed shot past Mitchell Weeks to give the Cyclones a 2-0 lead at 15:58 of the second period.
Despite no major penalties, the game started to get chippy through big hits and extracurricular activities after play had paused. The most penalties came at 18:45 when four roughing minors were assessed, two for both teams and a diving/embellishment minor was given to Sanhil Panwar.
The period ended with the Fuel outshooting the Cyclones 9-8 but Cincinnati still led after two periods 2-0.
3RD PERIOD
The Fuel had an early chance in the period with a tripping minor against Cincinnati but, as with every single power play opportunity for both sides in this matchup, no goal would come from it. Both sides combined were 0-12 on power play opportunities in this game.
Cincinnati would put the nail in the coffin on a breakaway goal at 15:25 when Remy Parker zipped one by Mitchell Weeks to make the score 3-0 with less than five minutes left to play. An empty netter would be added at 18:06 by Patrick Polino to make the final score 4-0.
The game would end with the Fuel outshooting the Cyclones 28-25 and Pavel Cajun getting his first win in a Cyclones uniform.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 22 for Disability Awareness Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
