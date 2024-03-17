K-Wings Thump Americans, 6-1

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (32-24-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used five multi-point performances and a three-goal third period to pummel the Allen Americans (26-30-2-1) at Wings Event Center Sunday, 6-1.

Erik Bradford (2g-2a), Michael Joyaux (2g-1a), Brad Morrison (3a), Josh Passolt (2a) and Quinn Preston (1g-1a) each recorded multiple points in the win.

David Keefer (17) opened the scoring just 1:08 into the contest with a wrister from the slot. Preston(14) hit the streaking Keefer with a backhand pass from the right corner after chipping the puck in and winning a battle on the boards. Joyaux(16) also assisted the goal.

Bradford(23) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 5:34 mark with a tap-in from right of the goal on the rush. Passolt(19) fed Bradford with a saucer pass from the left circle while Morrison(25) picked up the secondary assist.

Allen made it 2-1 at the 7:12 mark on the power play.

Joyaux (5) restored the two-goal K-Wings lead with a slap shot from the right point at the 3:12 mark of the second period on the power play. Bradford (43) and Passolt (20) secured multi-point games with helpers on the extra-man tally.

Preston (5) put it out of reach by backhanding the puck past the goaltender on a breakaway at the 9:45 mark of the third. Preston sprung himself by forcing an Allen turnover at the Kalamazoo blue line.

Bradford (24) netted his second goal of the game unguarded on the right side at the 14:37 mark. Morrison (26) and Connor Walters (9) assisted the slow break goal.

Joyaux (6) added another from the high slot on the 5-on-3 advantage at the 17:28 mark. Bradford (44) and Morrison (27) assisted the goal.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (17-8-0-0) stopped 17 of 18 shots faced to secure the win.

The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-7 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 42-19.

Kalamazoo is back in action Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT against the Fort Wayne Komets (31-25-2-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

