Devine Earns First ECHL Career Multi-Point Game, Royals Drop Road Series Finale to Mariners, 6-3

March 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (25-29-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (26-26-7-0), 6-3, on Sunday, March 17th at the Cross Insurance Arena. Nolan Maier (14-15-3-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 27 saves on 32 shots. Goaltender Brad Arvanitis (15-7-2-0) earned the win in net for Maine with 30 saves on 33 shots faced.

Owen Pedersen opened up scoring on a power play for the Mariners at 1:02 on a backhand shot past Maier. Fedor Gordeev and Brooklyn Kalmikov earned the assists on Pedersen's sixth goal of the season. Tag Bertuzzi answered back with a top-shelf shot on Arvanitis for his second goal in two days. Ryan Devine and Devon Paliani earned the helpers on Bertuzzi's 15th goal of the season.

At 12:12, Tyson Fawcett took advantage of a deflection and by mere inches, sneaked one past Arvanitis to give Reading their first lead against the Mariners on the weekend. Joe Nardi earned his 27th assist on the season and Devine tallied his second assist to earn his first ECHL career multi-point game. Adam Mechura tapped a loose puck past Maier off of a rebound for the equalizer, 2-2. Gabriel Chicoine and Jimmy Lambert earned the assists on Mechura's first of two goals in the game.

Alex Kile opened the middle frame with a breakaway wrist shot past Maier. Ryan Mast and Kalmikov earned the helpers on Kile's team-leading 32nd goal of the season. Mechura extended Maine's lead, 4-2, with a one-timer shot past Maier at 13:05. Tyler Drevitch and Gordeev earned the helpers on Mechura's second goal in the game. Jake Smith cut the Royals deficit down to one goal, 4-3, with a power play at 17:07. Smith took a wrist shot from the faceoff circle off of Max Kouznetsov draw win, which earned the Voorhees, New Jersey native the lone assist for the first point of his professional career.

Gordeev scored on a breakaway goal at 8:09 to open up the final frame for the Mariners and restore their two-goal lead, 5-3. Lambert earned the lone assist on Gordeev's third goal of the season. Zach Malatesta took the puck off of a pass from Xander Lamppa and scored the empty net goal to deepen the score, 6-3. Lamppa earned his first professional career point and assist on the game-sealing empty net goal.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

