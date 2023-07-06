Rox Win 4-3 in Walk-off Fashion

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (23-14) stole game three of a four-game series against the Duluth Huskies (17-18) with a 4-3 final score, Thursday, July 6th. The Rox have two wins over three games in the second half.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Payton VanBeck. VanBeck made his debut for the Rox, working through 5.0 innings pitched, striking out two batters while walking none.

Jackson Hauge has been on a tear to start the second half, with four extra-base hits over the first three games, including a double tonight. Hauge had two hits and an RBI in the victory, raising his team-leading RBI total to 28. Kyle Jackson reached base three times, with an RBI and a run scored. Jackson ranks 2ndacross the league with 29 walks. Sawyer Smith was the hero for St. Cloud, sending Anthony Mata home on a walk-off single. Smith has five RBI in seven games for the Rox.

Tommy Gross had another incredible outing, throwing 4.0 innings and tallying four strikeouts, shutting down the Duluth offense late. In just his 7thappearance, Gross has earned his 5thwin of the season, tied for the league lead. In 19.1 innings pitched this season, Gross has 24 strikeouts with a 0.93 WHIP.

