Rox Win 4-3 in Walk-off Fashion
July 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (23-14) stole game three of a four-game series against the Duluth Huskies (17-18) with a 4-3 final score, Thursday, July 6th. The Rox have two wins over three games in the second half.
The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Payton VanBeck. VanBeck made his debut for the Rox, working through 5.0 innings pitched, striking out two batters while walking none.
Jackson Hauge has been on a tear to start the second half, with four extra-base hits over the first three games, including a double tonight. Hauge had two hits and an RBI in the victory, raising his team-leading RBI total to 28. Kyle Jackson reached base three times, with an RBI and a run scored. Jackson ranks 2ndacross the league with 29 walks. Sawyer Smith was the hero for St. Cloud, sending Anthony Mata home on a walk-off single. Smith has five RBI in seven games for the Rox.
Tommy Gross had another incredible outing, throwing 4.0 innings and tallying four strikeouts, shutting down the Duluth offense late. In just his 7thappearance, Gross has earned his 5thwin of the season, tied for the league lead. In 19.1 innings pitched this season, Gross has 24 strikeouts with a 0.93 WHIP.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Tommy Gross!
The Rox head on the road to face Duluth for the series finale tomorrow, July 7th, with a 6:35 first pitch. Th e Rox return home on July 11thfor a 6:35 first pitch against the Willmar Stingers! It will be "Twosday" at the ballpark, "Two For One Miller Lite", presented by Miller Lite! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox Sawyer Smith at bat
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
