Dock Spiders Fall to Pit Spitters 4-2

July 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Pit Spitters used a three-run top of the eighth inning with RBI doubles from third basemen Glenn Miller (Eastern Michigan) and Evan Orzech (Saint Xavier) that turned out to be the difference maker at Herr-Baker Field on Thursday night. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Jacob Young (Fairmont State) performed well in his first start as he hurled six and two thirds' innings of one run ball and added six strikeouts to his line. The Dock Spiders trailed the Pit Spitters 1-0 for most of the game until the bottom of the seventh when right fielder Teddy Deters (Xavier) cracked an RBI single into left field that scored second baseman Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) which tied the game 1-1. After the top of the eighth, the Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the inning as shortstop Jake Surane (Wisconsin Oshkosh) Peppered an RBI single to the shortstop and an error on the throw to first scored catcher Parker Noland (Vanderbilt) which sliced the deficit in half, but that was all the Dock Spiders offense could do as they were retired in 1-2-3 fashion in the bottom of the ninth.

Pit Spitters reliever Jared Ure (Colorado Mesa) was credited with the win, while Dock Spiders reliever Kade Walker (Cuesta) was tagged with the loss. The Dock Spiders dropped to 14-24 on the season and 1-2 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action Friday night as they take on the Pit Spitters in game two of the series. The Dock Spiders will celebrate Down Syndrome Acceptance at Herr-Baker Field on Friday night with a 2022 Draft Class card set giveaway for the first 500 fans courtesy of Real Sportscards. Plus, all fans can enjoy post-game fireworks presented by LEB Insurance Group.Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

