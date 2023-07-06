Rockers Head Back Home to Take on Woodchucks

July 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers bunt attempt

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers bunt attempt(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to return home Thursday night when they host the Wausau Woodchucks at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. in Ashwaubenon.

The pregame concert performed by New Dueling Pianos begins at 5:30, which is the same time when gates open. It is also Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark with there being $4 24 oz. beers through the fifth inning at Thursday's game.

Green Bay comes into this game following a 12-5 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks Wednesday night in Mequon, despite standout performances on offense from Lukas Schramm (Kentucky) and Luke Moeller (Arizona) who have both been on a recent uptick at the plate.

Schramm led the way with two hits Wednesday and finished the contest 2-4 with a run scored and a double, while reaching base a total of three times after forcing a walk off Lakeshore late in the ballgame.

As for Moeller, his RBI groundout gave Green Bay run support early in the game as he now has RBIs recorded in back-to-back games for just the second time this season, following his three RBI game Tuesday at home against the Chinooks.

Five Rockers pitchers took the mound Wednesday with Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern-St Paul) and AJ Anzai (Chapman) pitching most of the game, as Anzai gave up just one earned run over three relief innings pitched while recording two strikeouts in the process.

As for Thursday's pitching matchup, Green Bay will start Christian Foutch (Arkansas) who enters this game with a 1-1 record and a 5.40 ERA through his first four starts on the mound.

In 13.1 innings pitched, he has 19 strikeouts recorded while issuing just seven walks, and he made his most recent start against Wausau back on June 29, in which he pitched the first two innings and struck out five batters in that span.

The Woodchucks will start Isaac Crabb (Louisiana Tech) who will be making his sixth appearance of the season and has a 0-0 record while striking out 16 batters and issuing 11 walks in 22.2 innings pitched.

Green Bay and Wausau are set to square off once again Friday night at Athletic Park to complete the two-game series between the two teams, as the first week of second half week ends following this two-game set. First pitch in Wausau takes place at 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.