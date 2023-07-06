Powers Dominates Against the Dock Spiders

Fond du Lac, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game One of the series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 4-2. The Pit Spitters improve their overall record to 24-14, and their second half record to 2-1. The Dock Spiders drop to 14-24 overall and 1-2 in the second half.

Leading off the top of the second inning, Colin Summerhill doubled to center field to get the offense going early for the Pit Spitters. Evan Orzech then grounded out to second base advancing Summerhill to third. Dylan Carey continued his hot streak at the plate, hitting a single to left field to bring around Summerhill, giving the Pit Spitters their first lead of the game 1-0. The Dock Spiders finally got to starting pitcher Nick Powers after six and a third innings, as Jacob Anderson and Connor Cooney hit back-to-back singles with one out. Teddy Deters push Powers over the edge as he hit a single to left field bringing around Anderson to tie the game at 1-1. The Pit Spitters woke up their bats in the top of the eighth inning, when Jack Crighton doubled to left field to lead off the inning. Parker Brosius dropped a bunt moving Crighton over to third. Glenn Miller swapped places with Crighton as he hit a double down the right field line retaking the lead 2-1. Summerhill followed up the double with a single, bringing around Miller extending the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. Orzech hit the Pit Spitters third double of the inning driving in Summerhill to make it a 4-1 game. Dock Spiders didn't back down as Parker Noland singled to right field to kick off the bottom of the eighth inning. Jake Surane legged out an infield base hit, moving Noland to third, but after a throwing error made by Dylan Carey, Noland came around to score cutting into the Pit Spitters lead 4-2.

The Pit Spitters improve to 24-14 on the season and 2-1 in the second half, while the Dock Spiders drop to 14-24 overall record and 1-2 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Nick Powers threw six and a third innings of one run ball, giving up 10 hits, and striking out six. Jared Ure threw an inning of relief, giving up a run on two hits, and was credited for the win. Aaron Forrest came in and threw an inning and two thirds of scoreless ball, striking out a pair and earning the save.

The Pit Spitters stay in Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders for game two of the series. First pitch is Friday, at 6:35 PM CT.

