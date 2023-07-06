Wausau's Comeback Effort Falls Short to Green Bay

July 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The surging Woodchucks could not get the last run they needed after being down five Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Down 6-1 into the sixth inning, Wausau (1-2/21-17) needed to get something working to stay in the game. After loading the bases with no outs, Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) came to the plate and delivered in a big way, hitting his first triple of the season and scoring all three runs.

Jurgella would be scored in the next at-bat by Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) who hit an RBI single.

Those four runs would not be enough though, as still needing one run to tie, Wausau was held scoreless in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Green Bay (2-1/23-17).

Key Moments:

Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) and Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) each had multi-hit games. Brueggemann's hit streak is now at 13 games as well.

Relief pitcher Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State) pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth to give Wausau the best chance to win. He would strike out one of seven batters faced.

Up Next:

Wausau returns home to face off against Green Bay Friday night at Athletic Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. July 7 and it will be Firework Friday, sponsored by Festival Foods.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.