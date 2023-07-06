Growlers Win Fourth of July Bash at Homer Stryker Field

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In front of a sellout crowd on the Fourth of July, Kalamazoo has now won a Northwoods League best eighth game this season after taking down the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-3. The Growlers win is their sixth time this season of seven games against Kokomo.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Jeter Ybarra started off the scoring immediately in the bottom of the first, hitting his first home run of the season to the opposite field and into the Miller Lite Trap.

- The Jackrabbits tied it back up in the fourth on an RBI single from Roman Kuntz to center before the Growlers put up a pair in the bottom of the frame on a two-RBI single from Myles Beale.

- Myles Beale was awarded the player of the game after going 3-4 with 3 RBI and has now bumped his average up to .292 in his last ten games played. The switch-hitting returner has played all spots in the outfield helping out a group that has been limited this season.

- The two squads traded a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth before Sam Leck shut it down in the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Kalamazoo is back home for game number two of the home stand, taking on the Kokomo Jackrabbits Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET.

