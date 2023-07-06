Rockers' Offense Comes up Big in Win Over Woodchucks

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Rockers won Thursday night's game 6-5 over the Wausau Woodchucks where the bats came up big. Green Bay is now 2-1 to start off second-half play in the Northwoods League.

This game was highlighted by the long ball in the third inning. Green Bay left the yard three times in the third with home runs from George Wolkow (South Carolina), Cooper Kelly (Kansas), and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson).

Starting on the hill for the Rockers was Christian Foutch (Arkansas). The right-handed pitcher made his first start at home this season, where he struck out seven batters and allowed just one earned run in four innings on the bump.

The Woodchucks opened scoring in this game with an RBI single off the bat of Brent Widder (Evansville).

Green Bay would respond to the Wausau run with one of their own. Rockers' third baseman Jayson Jones (Arkansas) hit an RBI single to score Blake Wilson (Kansas State). The game was tied 1-1 after the first.

Wausau would threaten to score two more runs of their own, putting runners on second and third. However, Foutch would strike out three batters to get out of the inning.

Following the exciting third inning, the Rockers would get one more run an inning later. Luke Moeller (Arizona) had an RBI groundout to put the Rockers up by four runs.

Green Bay would follow it up with another run in the fifth inning. Center fielder Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) would score on a double steal involving Wilson, making it a 6-1 ball game through five innings.

The Woodchucks would rally back, however, putting four runs across in the top of the sixth. Three of these runs would score when Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) had a bases-clearing triple. After seven innings of baseball, Green Bay led by just one run.

Getting the win on the hill for the Rocker would be Michael Riley (Gateway CC). With tonight's appearance, the right-hander has not allowed a run in his past four outings.

Tyler Horvath (Case Western) would reliever Riley to begin the eighth inning. Horvath would get the final six outs of the game for the Rockers without allowing a run and would be credited with the save. This outing was his third save of the season.

Up next for the Rockers is the second game of the two-game set with Wausau. First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

