Kingfish Crumble 5-3, Drop Fifth Straight Contest

July 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Rockford, IL - The Kenosha Kingfish lost 5-3 to the Rockford Rivets for their fifth consecutive loss dating back to July 2.

It was a back-and-forth battle for the first five innings, but Rockford capitalized on a couple of Kenosha miscues; the home team scored on a passed ball in the sixth and a wild pitch on a dropped third strike in the eighth to close out the ball game.

Vytas Valincius (University of Illinois) stayed hot at the plate for the Kingfish. He went 2-for-5 with a run, a double and an RBI this evening. Valincius went 5-for-12 with a pair of runs scored, a pair of doubles and four RBI in the three-game set at Rivets Stadium.

Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) continued his tear for the Rivets. He was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk. Demarco has now gone back to back days with a long ball.

Cumberland University hurler Ryan Calvert (1-0) entered the win column after pitching two innings of shutout ball in relief for Rockford's third victory in two days.

Northern Illinois University pitcher Ryan Linkletter (0-2) got the loss, as he gave up the go-ahead run and three walks in an inning pitched.

The Kingfish (17-19, 0-3) are on a five game skid, the longest of any team in the Northwoods League.

The Rivets (23-14, 3-0) have logged a league-best four wins in a row and sit alone atop the Great Lakes East.

Kenosha comes back home tomorrow, July 6, to begin a two-game "home and home" series against the Madison Mallards. First pitch will be at 6:35 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.