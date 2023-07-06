Bismarck Stays Perfect Against Minot, Sweeps Tots For The Third Time

After edging out Minot the day prior, the Bismarck Larks took on the Minot Hot Tots for the sixth time of twelve this summer in the Dakota Dust-up Rivalry. The Larks were able to sweep their third straight series against the Tots.

Minot would strike first in the opening inning. Hot Tots left fielder Brannon Mondragon (Southeastern) knocked in Drew Woodcox (Texas Tech) to make it a 1-0 game. All of Minot's offense came with two outs.

However, Bismarck would storm back in the bottom half, scoring five runs on five hits. Jack Herring (Rollins) got Bismarck on the board, and then Brock Kleszcz (UC San Diego) hit a sacrifice fly to give the Larks the lead. Jackso Beaman (Mizzou) tripled, Luc Stuka (Cal State Northridge) singled, and then both were brought home by an RBI single from Bradlee Preap. The game was now 5-1 in favor of the yellow-birds

Minot would attempt to respond in the second, loading the bases with just one out. But the Bismarck defense came to play, as first basemen Luc Stuka robbed Tristan Moore (New Orleans) of an RBI knock, diving to make an amazing catch and keep the Tots scoreless. The next batter would fly out to get the Larks out of the jam, and Stuka's play would go down as the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

In the fourth, the Tots would put up two runs, but the Larks would respond with two of their own thanks to a two-RBI single from Jack Herring, keeping it a four-run game.

That's all the offense the Larks would need. Herring would continue his great day at the plate in the seventh with another RBI hit, finishing 2-3 with two walks and three runs driven in. The Larks would defeat the Tot Hots 8-4 and move to 2-0 in the second half and back to .500 overall.

On the mound, Brooks Byers (New Orleans) got the start and the win for Bismarck. He went six complete innings, gave up three runs, and struck out four. He also picked up his first victory of the summer.

The Bismarck local, Paxton Miller (University of Mary) received the loss for Minot, moving to 2-3 after only going 3.1 innings and giving up seven earned runs.

In relief for the Larks, Luke Saunders (UC San Diego) picked up the final six outs of the ballgame. He only gave up one earned run and threw the Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game at 91 mph in the ninth.The Larks continue the homestand on Thursday as they open up the second and final two-game series against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT as the Larks look to win four straight and stay undefeated in the second half. It is also the YMCA Game Hat Auction Night. This is your chance to get a one-of-a-kind Larks and YMCA game-worn hat!

