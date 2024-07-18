Rox Tie Two Stolen Base Records, Secure 30th Win of the Season

July 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Sawyer Smith in action

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Sawyer Smith in action(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (30-21) picked up their fifth consecutive win on Thursday, July 18th, defeating the Bismarck Larks (23-30) by a 6-0 score. The Rox are now 8-3 against the Larks this season and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings.

With six shutout innings from starting pitcher Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University), the Rox rotation extended its scoreless streak to 20 innings. Decker-Petty retired each of the first 12 Larks he faced, striking out six and walking none while allowing only three hits. He finished his impressive outing by escaping a base-loaded, nobody-out situation in the sixth with a double play. After Decker-Petty finished, Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa), Nathan Anderson (Creighton University), and Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) combined to seal the shutout with three scoreless innings. Jaenke punched out three in the ninth inning, wrapping an 11-strikeout night for Rox pitching.

On the other side, St. Cloud scored in four of the first six innings, plating the night's opening run in the second. Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas), who enjoyed another three-hit game, punched a leadoff double to set up the 1-0 lead. That lead grew to three in the fourth, as Jackson Beaman (University of Iowa) doubled and Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State University) singled to drive in a run each. Another two-run inning followed in the fifth when a triple by Will Henson (Ohio State University) set up run-scoring swings from Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) and Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi). The sixth and final Rox run came in during the sixth, as Hauge doubled again and scored on an Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) single.

The Rox also tied multiple team stolen base records during the 6-0 win. Smith stole his 30th base of the year in the fifth inning, tying Drew Avans (2017) for the single-season Rox lead. That steal also marked St. Cloud's 139th stolen base of the season, which tied the 2024 team with the 2023 Rox squad atop the team's single-season stolen base leaderboard.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Aydan Decker-Petty!

The Rox will finish their season series against Bismarck on Friday, July 19th. Friday's 7:05 p.m. series finale is presented by Waste Management and will conclude with Friday Night Fireworks. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.