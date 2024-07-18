MoonDogs Walk off the Mud Puppies

A walk off win for your MoonDogs tonight winning 2-1 in 10 innings over the Mud Puppies!

Another MoonDogs game that was determined all by pitching and timely hitting.

Peter Michael (Northwestern) got the start on the mound tonight for your MoonDogs throwing SEVEN innings of 2 hit baseball with 11 strikeouts putting him up near the league lead for K's.

The MoonDogs' sole run before extras came in the 3rd inning on a solo blast from Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech) that would tie the game up at 1-1.

Nathan Culley (MSU - Mankato) was the MoonDogs only relief arm throwing 3 innings of flawless baseball allowing no runs,and no hits with 2 strikeouts.

The 1-1 tie lasted all the way until the bottom of the 10 inning where Carter Vrabel would drive in the game winning run on an RBI single!

Mankato will face off again tomorrow night against the Mud Puppies looking to sweep the series!

