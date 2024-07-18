Thibodeaux's Slam Just Enough for Huskies to Hold On, Earn Split with Loggers

The Duluth Huskies defeat the La Crosse Loggers, 11-9, behind Cardell Thibodeaux's grand slam Wednesday night at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (5-10, 27-22) held the Huskies (8-7, 25-24) to just four hits, but Duluth took advantage of six La Crosse errors and 10 walks to plate 11 runs in the victory.

The Huskies took an early lead, 2-0, in the top of the first. Three Loggers errors, a single and two productive outs from Charlie Sutherland and Tyler Palmer gave the Huskies their two runs.

In the bottom of the second, the Loggers responded. The Huskies allowed a home run for a fourth straight game and this time surrendered the lead in the process. JT Kelenic, brother of current Atlanta Brave Jarred, belted a two-run shot to turn a one-run deficit into a lead.

Aside from that, Huskies starter Devin Dodson was solid. He gave up those three runs but delivered six innings on the mound, striking out six as well. His start allowed the Huskies offense to try to go get the game. With some help from the Loggers, that's just what they did.

After a double, hit batter, walk and wild pitch allowed the Huskies to tie the game in the third, Duluth broke it open in the fifth. Five more walks plus the grand slam from Cardell Thibodeaux equaled a seven-run inning. The Huskies led, 10-3.

However, the Loggers did not go quietly. Ian Fischer surrendered a run in the seventh. Then, in the ninth, the Loggers made things very interesting. Against Marland Jorgensen, La Crosse scored five times in the frame and put the tying run in scoring position. It forced the Huskies to bring in Albert Roblez, who was able to get the final two outs in the game.

Sutherland extended his on-base streak to 22 games. He had half of the Huskies four hits, lacing a pair of doubles on his day. Thibodeaux finished with five RBIs on the day.

Up Next

The Huskies continue their six-game road trip with a rare Great Lakes matchup with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. It will be the first two meetings since the Dock Spiders defeated the Huskies in the Northwoods League championship series in 2018. First pitch for Thursday night is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

