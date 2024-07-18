Rockers Take Down Chinooks in Defensive Duel

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (7-8) defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-8) 5-4 in a defensive duel. The Rockers will be on the road tomorrow for game two against the Chinooks in the home-and-home series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Rockers wasted no time getting out front. With the first two runners on base, Jake Bold (Princeton) scored Lukas Torres (Wagner) on a fielder's choice ground out. The very next batter, Sam Miller (Columbia) crushed a home run to put Green Bay up 3-0 after one. However, the Chinooks managed to tie the game in the top of the second.

Jagger Edwards (Columbia) came into relief to end the scoring run. From there, he threw three more scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Kyle Dobyns followed suit, not allowing another run through seven innings. For the second time in the game, Jake Bold (Princeton) scored Lukas Torres (Wagner), this time on a base hit to retake the lead. But once again, Lakeshore leveled the score in the next frame.

To start the bottom of eight, Green Bay got the two leadoff batters on base with no outs. Then, All-Star catcher Dominic Kibler (Kent State) mishandled a wild pitch. On an attempted back pick to first base, he overthrew the ball, which led to Mateo Matthews (Wagner) scoring the fifth and final run from second on the error. Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) picked up three quick outs in the ninth to close out the game, 5-4.

Tomorrow, Landon Victorian (LSU) will make his third start for Green Bay. In 6.0 innings, he has picked up six strikeouts without giving up a run. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. The Rockers will be back at home on Saturday for another home series against the Dock Spiders. Spark Spark Bang! will perform live music when gates open at 2:00, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

