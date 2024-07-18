Growlers Split Rescheduled Doubleheader with Kokomo

Kalamazoo, Mich. - After flooding postponed all games at Homer Stryker Field on Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Growlers took the three-hour trip south to Kokomo for a doubleheader with the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

As the home team at an away ballpark, the Growlers looked to get back on a consistent track against the worst team in the division.

In a resumption of a June 8 game that was rained out, the Growlers inherited a 2-0 lead heading into the top half of the fourth. Ryan Kraft toed the rubber for Kalamazoo and continued his dominance, striking out the side in his first inning.

Kokomo responded in the top of the fifth as Aidan Mcaskie lined a single into center field, scoring Joey Cicini to make it a one-run game.

An inning later, an error in left field by Travis Ilitch set up an RBI double by Austin Hear to tie the game. After a new pitcher, Lucas Letsinger, came in for Kokomo, the Growlers pounced in the bottom half of the sixth. After a hit by pitch and single to open up the inning, two groundouts led to K-Zoo taking the lead. One batter later, an RBi squeeze bunt by Myles Beale added insurance.

Behind a two-run lead, Ryan Kraft shut the door across the final three frames, ending the day with nine strikeouts, zero walks, and just six hits given up.

The starters would also dominate Wednesday's nightcap. The scheduled seven-inning game would not be enough. Growlers right-hander Adam Berghorst, after giving up a run in the top of the second, put together a gutsy performance stranding nine runners across seven innings and keeping K-Zoo in it.

Once again, The Growlers' offense started slow and had just three hits heading into the seventh and final inning. Down to its final three outs, Gabe Springer was hit by the pitch before Jeremy Comer was walked. Kokomo starter Brennan Cohen was then relieved for Seth Benes.

After a Savi Delgado bunt popout and an Antonio Perrotta ground out to move both runners over, Myles Beale came down to his final strike. A 2-2 fastball skipped in the turf and away from Kokomo catcher Jack Anderson bringing home Springer to tie the game.

With the game-winning run 90 feet away, Beale took strike three down the middle to end the seventh.

Both teams scored their placement runners in the eighth before a sac bunt and sac fly put the Jackrabbits again ahead in the ninth.

After an error to begin the bottom of the ninth, Gabe Springer was caught trying to steal second for the first out. Back-to-back walks by Jeremy Comer and Savi Delgado had the bases loaded with just one out.

With the infield in, and the tying and winning runners on, Antonio Perrotta grounded into a 6-3 double play to end the game. Kalamazoo has now hit into a league-worst 52 double plays this season.

The Growlers hit the road again Thursday as they take on the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET.

