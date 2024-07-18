Kingfish Continue Strong Road-Trip in 11-0 Victory Over Kokomo
July 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KOKOMO, IN - The Kenosha Kingfish are undefeated in road games (3-0) when they hit a homerun. They added two more today in a 11-0 beatdown of the Kokomo Jack Rabbits.
All Kingfish road-home runs have have on this road trip in which the Kingfish are 3-1. Brandon Nigh and Nate Mieskowski both tallied thier second homerun of the season.
Kenosha had eight hits with three being for extra bases. Will Plattner put the fish' ahead early with a RBI double in the second. It was the only score in the ball game until an error, a sac-fly, and another Plattner RBI single gave the Kingfish a 4-0 lead.
They would continue to add on offensively behind a great start from Eric Orlaff, who threw five scoreless innings. He was backed up by Will bolinger and Matthew Cuccias who secured the third shutout of the year, second versus Kokomo, for Kenosha.
They will face off again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
