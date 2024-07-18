Complete Chucks Performance - Win on the Road

July 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Chucks hit the road today to play Wisconsin Rapids in game one of a home and home series. The Chucks won by a 6-3 score. The Chucks and Rafters finish the series tomorrow at Athletic Park.

The Chucks got things started early with two runs in the second. Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate) singled and Austin Dearing (FIU) followed it up with his first HR, a opposite field blast to left.

The Chucks found five hits and three more runs in the 3rd. Bryce Hubbard (Northwest Florida St. College) had two RBIs and Sheahan had one. Sheahan and Dearing each scored their second run as the Chucks went up 5-0.

Caleb White took the mound today and pitched scoreless through the first four innings. He only allowed three hits and one walk and struck out four batters. He found trouble in the 5th and Davis Morrissey (Eastern FL St. College) came in to escape the inning. The middle infield turned a double play, and the Chucks kept the Rafters scoreless.

Morrissey stayed in and continued his stellar pitching. He pitched the 6th and 7th, holding the Rafters scoreless and only allowed two hits. He struck out two batters to escape the 7th and the Chucks still led 5-0.

Morrissey allowed the first two to reach in the 8th and was pulled for Brayden Marks (Bradley U). In a tough situation, Marks let up three runs, two of which were credited to Morrissey. Bryce Carter (Eastern FL St. College) came in and recorded the last out. The Rafters broke the shutout and the Chucks led 5-3 heading to the 9th.

The Chucks add a huge insurance run in the 9th as Max Galvin bats home pinch runner Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) on a bases loaded fielders' choice. The Chucks stuck with Bryce Carter in a save situation.

The Chucks return home for three straight before the All-Star break. Tomorrow is Firework Friday with the first pitch at 6:35 PM!

