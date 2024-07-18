Offense Stalls, Honkers Fall 8-2 vs Eau Claire
July 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers fell for the third time in four tries on Thursday night 8-2 against Eau Claire.
The Express took an early lead when Dylan Knowles' led off the game with a home run. They extended the lead in the first off a fielding error.
The Honkers answered in the third when newcomer Blaine French singled, driving in Dean Carpentier. Later, he singled in another run but was thrown out trying to take second.
Eau Claire starter Cole Selvig dominated, going seven innings of one-run ball. He struck out eight and walked just one.
Brigs Richartz issued the fatal blow with a three-run homer in the eighth.
With this loss, Rochester is now 9-6 in the second half and is still one game back of Thunder Bay. They look to bounce back in game two tomorrow.
