Rockford Rivets Secure Dominant Victory Over Leprechauns

July 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - In a thrilling game at Rivets Stadium, the Rockford Rivets emerged victorious against the Leprechauns with a final score of 13-7. The game began with a strikeout by Scott Newman, but Isaac Lopez quickly advanced to first on a walk and then stole second base. Maddox Mihalakis was put out on a flyout to right field, marking the second out. Bobby Atkinson walked, setting the stage for Logan Mock, who hit a crucial double to center field, allowing Lopez and Atkinson to score. Ryan Bakes followed with a single to center, bringing Mock home. Mike Koszewski was then put out on a flyout to right field, concluding the first inning with the Rivets leading 3-0.

In the bottom of the first, the Leprechauns faced difficulties against Rivets pitching. Alex Cheeseman was put out on a groundout to second base, Ryan Tyranski struck out swinging, and Michael Lareau walked but was left stranded as Saborn Campbell struck out, leaving the Leprechauns scoreless. The game saw more action in the following innings with notable performances, including a standout moment in the top of the third where Mock, Bakes, and Koszewski each contributed to a five-run rally, further solidifying the Rivets' lead. The Leprechauns attempted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs, but the Rivets' defense and pitching, particularly from Mitchel Sampson and Alexander Mihalakis, kept them at bay.

Overall, the Rivets showcased their offensive prowess and strategic play, with significant contributions from Lopez, Mock, Bakes, and Atkinson. Despite a spirited effort from the Leprechauns, the Rivets maintained control, ending the game with a decisive victory. This win adds another highlight to the Rivets' season, demonstrating their resilience and teamwork on the field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.