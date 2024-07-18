Rockers Look to Stay Hot against the Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (6-8) take on the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-7) at Capital Credit Union Park tonight at 6:35 p.m. This is game one of a home-and-home series between the two teams.

Green Bay just completed a sweep of Fond du Lac last night, beating the Dock Spiders 7-6 in a come-from-behind win. Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) hit a clutch two-RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth to put the Rockers in front. The outfielder went three-for-four last night and has been on fire to start the second half of the season. In his last nine games, Harms is 15-for-27 batting with nine RBI.

Overall, the Rockers are batting .313 per their last five games, which doesn't even include an 18-hit night at Kenosha this past Friday. Green Bay aims to keep the bats rolling in tonight's matchup with Lakeshore.

The Rockers and Chinooks, despite being in the same division, have only faced off twice this summer on June 9 and June 10. Green Bay won both of those previous meetings.

For the third clash between the teams this summer, the Rockers are set to start Colton Sylvester (Belhaven University) for the first time this season. The sophomore has three innings pitched so far, with four earned runs and two strikeouts with no walks.

On the Chinooks side, they're handing the ball to Zach Slome (Concordia University). In seven innings of work this summer, the right-hander has given up nine runs on 15 hits. During that time, Slome has tossed three strikeouts and walks apiece.

Gates for tonight's game open at 5:30 p.m., with live music from N.E.W Dueling Pianos kicking off at that time as well. They'll be performing through the end of the third inning. It's also Thirsty Thursday at Capital Credit Union Park, so all domestic taps will be half-priced until the end of the fifth inning. On top of that, Bud Light Party Patio tickets are just $30.

