Madison Mallards Split Doubleheader With Wausau Woodchucks

July 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (35-15) split a doubleheader with the Wausau Woodchucks (38-11) on Wednesday night in Wausau.

Game 1

The Woodchucks got an incredible pitching performance from Grant Siegel (University of Central Florida), as he tossed a seven-inning no hitter in the first game. He struck out three hitters and walked two in the outing, as the Mallards searched for answers on offense throughout the game.

After Wasusau took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, they extended the advantage on a Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) RBI groundout, followed by a Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) RBI single to make the score 3-0.

The Mallards bullpen gave the team a chance with a solid performance, as Carter Daniels (North Carolina A&T) threw 2.1 shutout innings in relief, and Maddux Frese (Southeastern Community College) pitched a scoreless inning in his Mallards debut. However, it wasn't enough, as the offense couldn't provide a spark.

Siegel earned the win on the mound for the Woodchucks, his fourth win of the season. Drew Deremer (Iowa) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

Game 2

The Mallards offense rebounded right away in the second game of the doubleheader. Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) gave Madison a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) extended the lead with an RBI single, and Cal Fisher (Florida State) brought home Hamilton with a sacrifice fly to cap off a three-run inning.

Wausau got two runs back in the second inning, but the Mallards offense came alive again in the fourth. Charlie Marion (Madison College) drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, before Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) drove home a pair of runs with a single to extend the lead to 6-2.

Just as it was in the first game, the Madison bullpen was lights out in the second game. Hannoh Seo (Pomona-Pitzer) and Holden Harris (TCU) each pitched in relief for the Mallards and did not allow a run, as the team held on to the lead.

Seo earned the win for the Mallards, his first of the season. Jonathan Amonica (Keiser University) was charged with the loss for the Woodchucks.

With the split, the Mallards move to 11-5 in the second half and remain in second place in the Great Lakes West division. Wausau still holds the lead in the division, with a 12-3 record in the second half.

The Mallards return home to Warner Park on Thursday night to square off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.