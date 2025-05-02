Huskies Add Highly Touted Freshmen to 2025 Roster

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies have strengthened their lineup by adding three highly touted freshmen. Trey Craig, John DiGregorio, and Kingsley Guthrie will each look to build on their strong freshman performances and make an immediate impact in Duluth. Fans can look forward to watching these rising stars compete and develop on the Northwoods League stage this summer.

Trey Craig, Blinn College

Trey Craig, a freshman first baseman at Blinn College, is gearing up for his summer debut with the Duluth Huskies. This season, he's appeared in 35 games, hitting .268 with 30 RBIs over 112 at-bats. A highly regarded prospect, Craig was ranked the #5 first baseman in the Class of 2024 by Perfect Game. He chose the Huskies after hearing great things about the organization and is excited to compete this summer while continuing to develop his skills.

John DiGregorio, UW-Eau Claire

John DiGregorio, a freshman catcher from UW-Eau Claire, is set to make his Northwoods League debut with the Duluth Huskies this summer. A standout from New Jersey, DiGregorio was ranked the #1 catcher in the state for the 2024 class by Perfect Game. Last summer, he gained valuable experience in the Prospect League, hitting .297 over 10 games for the Dubois County Bombers. This season at UW-Eau Claire, John is hitting .286 across 28 at-bats. Drawn to Duluth by the organization's strong reputation and passionate fan base, John is eager to continue developing his game and bond with his new teammates. Off the field, he enjoys lifting and playing video games, and looks forward to a summer of growth and competition.

Kingsley Guthrie, Murray State

True freshman catcher Kingsley Guthrie will join the Duluth Huskies this summer following his first collegiate season at Murray State University. A Florida native, Guthrie developed his game at TNXL Academy before making the jump to the collegiate level. So far in 2025, he's appeared in nine games for the Racers and is hitting an impressive .357 across 14 at-bats, boasting an outstanding .550 on-base percentage. Off the field, Guthrie enjoys fishing and playing video games, and he's looking forward to a fun, competitive summer in Duluth as he continues to grow his game behind the plate.

