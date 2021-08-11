Rox Tie Franchise Record with 49th Win in Comeback Victory over Larks

Peter Abinanti of the St. Cloud Rox

Bismarck, ND - St. Cloud (49-16) took the lead in the ninth to knock off Bismarck (28-37) in a 10-8 series opening victory to tie the franchise record for wins in a season.

The bottom of the order came up huge for the Rox in the late innings after allowing six straight runs to fall behind 8-6.. Brice Matthews (Nebraska) started the rally in the seventh inning that ended up tying the game at eight. He came across to score the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as well. Matthews reached base all five times he came to the plate.

Jack Steil (Nebraska) drove Matthews in both times with singles right back up the middle. Steil posted his 14th and 15th RBI's of the season and then came across to score the final run in the ninth to give the Rox some cushion.

It was Peter Abinanti (San Diego) who tied the game at eight in the seventh inning with his second RBI single of the game. Abinanti has at least one hit in all 14 games he has started with the Rox this summer.

Out of the bullpen, the final three innings were left all to Ethan Skuija (Cal. State Bakersfield) who earned his first win of the season. Skuija struck out four batters while only allowing one hit to finish off the Rox' comeback victory.

The Rox have already locked up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and will start off their playoff schedule in Mankato on Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud will open its home playoff schedule on Monday night from Joe Faber Field For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

St. Cloud will try and win its 50th game of the season for the first time in franchise history on Thursday night in Bismarck. First pitch against the Larks is scheduled for 6:35 pm. The Rox return home for their final regular season series against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Friday.

