Booyah to Host Rafters

Nathan Blasick of the Green Bay Booyah

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday as they are slated to host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

This matchup comes less than a week after a home-and-home series in which the Rafters picked up wins. Wisconsin Rapids is coming off a loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks in which they saw their eight-game winning streak snapped.

The Booyah enter this penultimate home-and-home series of the season with a 4-6 record against the Rafters this season.

The probable pitcher for the Booyah is Jett Thielke (Madison College). He is 0-1 on the season with a 3.31 earned run average. The Suamico native would be making his second start of the season.

The Rafters have not announced a pitcher for the duel from Ashwaubenon.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from Capital Credit Union Park. Fans can take home Star 98 Media Celebrities Steve and Laura bobbleheads, presented by Pepsi. It will also be another Wine Tasting Night with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples are just $5.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

