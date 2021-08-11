Honker Pitching Struggles in Loss to La Crosse

Rochester could not hang on to an early lead in its final trip to La Crosse in 2021, yielding 17 unanswered runs in an 18-5 loss to the Loggers. La Crosse used an 11-run third inning to put the game out of reach, with the Honker offense held off the board for the final seven innings.

Rochester jumped in front in the first inning, Otto Grimm (Minnesota) drove in a run for a second straight night with a two-out RBI double.

The Honkers put together a four-run second inning to retake the lead after La Crosse tied the score. Andrew McKenna (Santa Barbara City) notched a line-drive base hit to bring home Alex Pimentel. (Long Beach) Jace Wytulka (Adams St) netted RBI number two on the summer with a groundout.

Jack Colette (San Jose St) capped the four-run frame with a two-run homer over the right-field wall. It was Colette's fifth bomb of the season.

La Crosse stormed back in the third, scoring 11 runs on seven hits. The Loggers sent 12 hitters to the plate before an out was recorded. Honker pitching walked six hitters in the inning, and Kevin Sim (San Diego) capitalized with a grand slam. Ronnie Sweeney (Minnesota) added a solo homer in the inning as well.

The Loggers added five more runs in the fifth on five hits, Jacob Slonim (Edgewood College) belted a three-run homer in the frame. The La Crosse offense finished with three homers and seven total extra-base hits on the night.

With the defeat, the Honkers fall to 29-35 on the summer and 14-18 in the second half. Rochester closes out its home schedule on Fan Appreciation Night tomorrow at 6:35 against the Loggers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. The game can be streamed on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

