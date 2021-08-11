Booyah Tripped up by Rafters

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday, 13-4.

The Booyah quickly fell behind as the Rafters plated seven runs before Green Bay took a swing. In the second, after a booming triple by Brett Blair (Stanford), Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) hit a sacrifice fly that scored Blair.

After Wisconsin Rapids scored another in the third, Green Bay scored three runs when Spencer Weston (Western Oregon), Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) and Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) each picked up RBIs that cut the deficit to four.

The score would remain motionless until the final frames in which the Rafters scored five unanswered runs to run away with the nine-run win.

The Booyah will head to Witter Field on Thursday to wrap up the season series with the Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Christian Orr (Columbia International) is the probable pitcher for the Booyah. He is 3-1 with a 4.43 earned run average.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park for their final home game of the season on Friday as the Lakeshore Chinooks come to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. There will be Gnarly Cedar Brewing $5 14oz. craft pours presented by Razor 94.7 FM. There will also be a Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Pepsi.

