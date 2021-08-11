Mallards Travel to Mequon to Face Chinooks

August 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a three game series sweep over the Green Bay Booyah, the Madison Mallards (20-12) head to Mequon tonight to start a two-game set with the Lakeshore Chinooks (12-20).

The Mallards waited out a two hour and 40 minute delay and started last night's game at 9:09 p.m. Eliot Turnquist (UW - Milwaukee) had his best start of the season, pitching six innings and striking out 13 Booyah hitters.

Starting on the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Luke Hansel (Madison College). The right-hander has pitched 6.2 innings this season out of the bullpen and will be making his first start. He currently owns a 5.40 ERA.

For the Chinooks it'll be Cade Berendt (McKendree University). Berendt has made 15 appearances out of the bullpen and owns a 3.26 ERA in 30.1 total innings pitched. He will also be making his first start of the season.

The Mallards own a 6-3 lead in the season series against Lakeshore. These will be the final two matchups between these two teams of the 2021 season.

Coming into the day the Mallards sit two games back of the Wisconsin Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West division standings. The Woodchucks are playing Fond Du Lac, who is currently in second place but also two games back with a record of 19-12.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Park, with the series finale tomorrow also slated for 6:35 p.m. Following this series, the Mallards will host Fond Du Lac for the final series of the regular season on Friday and Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.