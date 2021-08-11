Bombers Defeat Kokomo 9-2 in Eight Innings

BATTLE CREEK, M.I. - On a rainy night in Battle Creek, the Bombers made a big splash against the Jackrabbits in their 9-2 victory Wednesday.

The Bombers got good pitching and timely offense in their victory. Connor Gausselin made his Bombers debut on the hill going seven innings giving up two runs on four hits while striking out four. Gausselin became the fifth Bombers starter to go seven innings this season, which is the season-high in innings pitched by a starter.

While Gausselin dealt on the mound, the Bombers offense stayed hot recording nine hits. The Bombers big inning was in the fifth when they batted around scoring five runs on two hits while three batters were hit and two were walked. Matt Catalfo had an RBI single off Micah Wallette in the inning. Wallette entered in the fifth and only got two outs, giving up a hit and hit three Bombers and walked two as well. Wallette departed for James Flahive who was greeted by a two-run double hit by Jimmy Wressel, making the score 7-2.

Battle Creek was not done scoring after the fifth. The Bombers added two runs in the sixth on four hits. Trevor Patterson singled home the two sixth inning runs with a single making the game 9-2.

Patterson and Wressel each had two RBI. Patterson, Catalfo, and Drew Dyer had two hits each.

Control was an issue all night for Jackrabbit pitchers. As a team the Jackrabbits walked eight and hit five Bombers. It started early as Kokomo starter Roger Thomas lasted just one inning due to walking five Bombers in the first inning which led to two runs.

Kokomo would respond with two runs in the third when Adam Crampton scored on a wild pitch and Chase Meidroth hit an RBI double tying the game at two.

After the third, Gausselin retired 16 of the next 19 batters he faced which capped off his outing as the righty got the win.

The game was capped off in the bottom of the eighth due to rain.

The Bombers have won three in a row to start their final six-game homestand and will look to make it four in a row tomorrow as they face the Jackrabbits for the final time this season. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

