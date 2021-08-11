Green, Rivets Snap Losing Streak with Win at Kenosha

Thanks to a strong early offensive effort and a strong outing from Ryan Green (Jr, Concordia-Wisconsin) the Rockford Rivet snapped their four game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday night at Simmons Field.

The victory moves Rockford's second half record to 13-19 with three games remaining.

After surrendering 10 runs in the first inning of Tuesday's loss, Rockford flipped the script, scoring three 1st inning runs to open the game. After a single by DJ Noble (Fr, South Suburban College) and a double from Kevin Bushnell (Jr, Bennidictine), Brandon Bannon (So, Illinois-Springfield) started the scoring with an RBI single.

Johannes Haakenson (Jr, Concordia-Wisconsin) followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. With two outs, Joaquin Monque (Fr, South Florida) came through with an RBI double to open a 3-0 lead.

After Rivets' starter Ryan Green (So, Concordia-Wisconsin) worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the 1st, the scoring resumed in the top of the 2nd. With Jake Bilotta (So, Rockford University) on third base, Bushnell blasted a mammoth 2-run homer to left field to make it 5-0 Rockford.

Green continued to cruise, working a perfect first time through the order before surrendering an unearned run in the bottom of the 4th.

The right hander worked efficiently through the middle innings, but allowed another run in the 6th. In the 7th, Kenosha loaded the bases with no outs, but Green escaped with only one run of damage, as he induced a double play.

With their lead cut to 5-3, Rockford tacked on some insurance in the 8th, via an RBI single by Justin Kerestes (Fr, Northwood) - his third hit of the day - and a throwing error later in the inning which allowed him to score.

With the Rivets leading 7-3, Green came back out for the 8th and recorded a zero, exiting the game with a final line of 8 innings, six hits, one earned run, three walks and three strikeouts.

After Rockford stranded the bases loaded in the top of the 9th, things got dicey in the bottom of the 9th.

Scott Henrich (R-Fr, Missouri S&T) entered the contest for his first appearance of the summer and struggled mightily. The lefty walked four of the first five batters he faced, exiting after issuing a bases loaded walk, which trimmed Rockford's lead to 7-4.

AJ Golembiewski (R-Fr, Illinois-Springfield) entered from the bullpen to try and save the game for Rockford. The lanky righty struck out the first batter he faced, but then allowed a two-RBI single to Luke Stephenson (Jr, Elon) which brought the Kingfish within one.

Golembiewski bounced back to induce a game ending fly out to nail down the save.

Rockford will play its final road game of the season tomorrow at 6:05 in Kenosha.

