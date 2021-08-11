Mallards Come out Swinging

MEQUON, WI. - The Madison Mallards went on the road to face the Lakeshore Chinooks, Wednesday night, after coming off a home win against the Green Bay Booyah Tuesday night. After tonight's win, the Madison Mallards record stands at 21-13 with only 3 games left in the regular season.

The Mallards came out swinging in the top of the first inning. Cam Cratic (Missouri State University) singled to center field then, the batter after, Michael Fuhrman (University of California, San Diego) singled to left field. Drake Baldwin (Missouri State University) then advanced the runners as he was hit with a pitch. Following 2 outs, including Bryant Shellenbarger's (University of Akron) pop fly which scored a run, Liam Moreno (Missouri State University) hit a single to left field, putting the Mallards up 2-0. Then Tyler Dean (St. Edward's), Josh Caron (University of Nebraska), Charlie Szykowny (University of Wisconsin- Stout), and the top of the order through the 3-hitter all contributed to the Mallards 7-run top of the 1st inning. In the bottom, the Mallards starting pitcher, Luke Hansel (Madison College), struck out the first three batters for the Chinooks making it 7-0 Mallards in the first.

To start the second, with only one out, Moreno scored on a Sac Fly from Szykowny to put the Mallards up 8-0. Then, after Zach Storbakken (Madison College) was walked by Chinooks' pitcher Arthur Liebau (Lindenwood University), Tyler Dean scored, putting the Mallards up 9-0, still in the top of the Second inning. After another walk, Caron scored, putting the score at 10-0. In the bottom of the second, the Mallards defense came out strong once again for all three outs in a row to end the second inning.

The Mallards kept the score rolling in the top of the third inning. With three runners on base off of walks, Caron advances both Shellenbarger and Moreno home off of a hit to center field putting the Mallards up 12-0. Then, in the bottom of the third, Chinooks scored their first run to end the inning 12-1 Mallards.

The Chinooks looked to keep fighting back in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two runners on base, Riley Swenson (University of Minnesota) advances Mack Timbrook (Kent State University) home for the Chinooks second run of the night (12-2). In the bottom of the sixth with two runners on base for the Chinooks, Evan Rice (California State University, Bakers Field) brought home Nathan Ebersole (UW- Milwaukee) and Jackson Gray (Western Kentucky University) to advance the score 12-4. In addition, Timbrook's hit to left field brought home Rice (12-5).

Although the Madison Mallards did not score again after the third inning, their easy lead was enough to finish the game leading the Chinooks by 6 runs. The Mallards beat the Chinooks, leaving the final score as 12-5.

Next up, the Mallards will look to get a two-game sweep against the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow night in Mequon, Wi. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm on August 12.

