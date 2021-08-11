Playoffs: Round One, Rox vs MoonDogs

The Road to the Championship has to go through St. Cloud as the Rox locked up home-field advantage throughout the 2021 Northwoods League Playoffs with the best record in the Northwoods League. The first round of the Northwoods League Great Plains West Division is set. The Rox will travel to Mankato on Sunday, August 15th for game one of the playoffs. It's a 5:05 start. Game two will be at Joe Faber Field, August 16th at 7:05 PM versus the MoonDogs in the best of three series. Game three, if necessary, will be at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday at 7:05 PM. The Rox could host as many as four total playoff games.

The winners of each Great Plains Sub-Divisional Series will advance to the Great Plains Divisional Championship, a one-game series. That winner will play in a one-game Summer Collegiate World Series against the Great Lakes Division winner where the NWL Champion will be crowned.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rox Ticket Office at (320) 240-9798, ordering online at www.stcloudrox.com, or stopping at the Ticket Office during normal hours, 9 am-5 pm, Monday-Friday located at the west end of the Municipal Athletic Complex

All fans may purchase tickets to one or multiple playoff games. If the Rox do not play all four games at home, ticket holders will receive a credit towards 2022 season tickets for any home games that are not played.

Playoff ticket pricing will remain the same as regular-season games:

- General Admission Seat $9

- Reserved Seat $11

- Box Seat $14

- Sports Deck Ticket $30 advance/$32 day of the game

For more information about this release, you can contact the Rox ticket office at 320-240-9798 or by email at info@stcloudrox.com The 2021 season is presented by Fleet Farm.

