All Growl, No Bite. Pit Spitters Win Big over K-Zoo

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters were led by an offensive surge from Designated Hitter Chris Monroe in a big 13-4 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers on Wednesday.

Monroe went 4-5 with 2 doubles, a home run, a stolen base and a season-high 6 RBI's. Monroe has 11 RBI's in his last two games and 16 in his last five. He now leads the Northwoods League in RBI's with 57.

After a two-run homer for Kalamazoo in the top of the first, Monroe answered in the bottom half. His 2-RBI double tied the game, part of a 5-run inning. Christian Faust gave the Pit Spitters the lead on an RBI single to score Monroe. Jake Arnold plated two more to go up 5-2 in the first.

After an RBI single from Tito Flores, Monroe struck for another 2-RBI double. He scored another run to put his team up 9-2 after two innings.

In the third, Flores and Monroe went back to work. Flores grounded out to score Logan Hylek. After Evan Maday walked, he stole second base to set up an RBI chance for Monroe. Monroe cashed in with his third hit and fifth RBI with a single up the middle.

In his next at bat, Monroe hit a 3-2 pitch with two outs over the left field wall for his seventh home run on the season. He's now tied for fourth in the league in homers. It's also back-to-back days Monroe had at least one RBI in his first four plate appearances.

The offensive outburst gave Maddox Hoaglund (1-0, 2.45) all the insurance he would need. He allowed just one earned run over five innings, giving up just two hits and striking out six. He walked no batters in his first start, commanding the zone all night.

The Pit Spitters went scoreless the rest of the way, and Kalamazoo scored two more in the eighth to make the final score 13-4.

The Pit Spitters walked 12 times in the game to push their season total to 395. That's the fifth most walks in league history.

They also stole five bases. Their 174 stolen bases are also good for fifth all-time.

In the final three games, they need to average 8 walks and 3 stolen bases a game to reach the all-time record.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters wrap up their regular season home series against the Growlers tomorrow at 7:05. Nolan Belschner will make his first start.

For tickets for the regular season finale and the postseason, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

