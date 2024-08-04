Rox Sweep Big Sticks, Break Two Offensive Records with 11-9 and 5-2 Victories
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (38-25) swept their weekend series against the Badlands Big Sticks (25-39) on Sunday, August 4th. The Rox scored an 11-9 win in the series opener, which was postponed to Sunday from Saturday, and earned a 5-2 victory in the seven-inning series finale.
Game one, which began on Saturday night, featured an early shootout between the Rox and Big Sticks. St. Cloud pulled ahead by a 4-1 score with three runs in the third, as Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) struck a lead-taking double. An inning later, Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State University) tied the game at 7-7 on a three-run home run, his third blast of the season. In the same frame, Higdon rolled a go-ahead single before unplayable field conditions postponed the game in an 8-8 tie during the fifth.
When the game resumed on Sunday, the Rox took the lead for good with a run in that fifth inning. Two additional runs then scored in the sixth, as Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) hooked a run-scoring double ahead of a Noah Greise (University of Nebraska Omaha) RBI single. St. Cloud's bullpen stole the show in the second half of the game, as Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas) picked up the win with 3 and 2/3 innings of one-run baseball with six strikeouts. Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) recorded his second save of the season, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth inning.
Game two opened with a gritty starting pitching effort from Ty Bothwell (Indiana University). Making his Joe Faber Field debut, the left-hander dealt 3 and 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and only two hits allowed. After Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third, Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) relieved Bothwell and stranded the bases loaded in the fourth.
The Rox offense would capitalize on the momentum swing, scoring three two-out runs in the bottom of the fourth. RJ Stinson (William Carey University) kickstarted the action with a solo home run, his first in a Rox uniform. Bishop followed with a two-run double, his second of three hits in the game, which put the Rox up 4-0. St. Cloud's offense took care of the rest, benefiting from an additional run of support in the sixth. Winning pitcher Tyler Hemmesch (University of Minnesota) held the lead across 1 and 2/3 innings before Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) left the bases loaded to earn the save in the seventh.
During the series finale, the Rox set new single-season team records for runs scored (456) and runs batted in (403).
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Stars of the Games are Kasey Crawford and Tyler Bishop!
The Rox will finish their three-game homestand with a 6:35 p.m. game against the Mankato MoonDogs on Monday, August 5th. Monday's game, presented by Newport Healthcare, will double as Mental Health Awareness Night. Fans can partake in a special player jersey auction to support mental health awareness. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
