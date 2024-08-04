Former Duluth Huskie Nick Sogard Debuts with the Red Sox

Rochester, Minn. - Former Duluth Huskie Nick Sogard made his Major League debut for the Boston Red Sox on Friday, August 2, 2024. Sogard is the 364th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Sogard, who played collegiately at Loyola Marymount University, played for the Duluth Huskies in 2018. He was drafted in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2018 with the Huskies, Sogard played in 57 games and hit .295 with four doubles, one triple and 16 stolen bases. He drove in 37, scored 49 times and had 46 walks.

Sogard started his professional career in 2019 with the Hudson Valley Renegades of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. Over 63 games he hit .290 with five doubles and 21 RBI. He stole 20 bases and scored 36 times.

Sogard arrived in the Red Sox organization in 2021 as part of a four-player trade with the Rays. The Red Sox sent pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Chris Mazza to the Rays in exchange for catcher Ronaldo Hernández and Sogard.

In 2021 Sogard began the year with the Greenville Drive of the High-A East League. After 62 games he was promoted to the Portland Sea Dogs of the Double-A Northeast League. Between the two clubs he hit .276 in 80 games. He had 13 home runs, 12 doubles and two triples. He drove in 42 and stole eight bases.

Sogard started the 2022 season with Portland and then was promoted to finish the season to the Worcester Red Sox of the AAA International League. He played in 60 games in Portland and 65 in Worcester. For the year he hit .254 with four home runs, two triples, and 22 doubles. He stole 18 bases, scored 59 times and drove in 43.

The 2023 season for Sogard was spent again in Worcester. He played in 112 games and hit .266 with seven home runs, 20 doubles, and four triples. He drove in 47, scored 74 times, and stole 17 bases while walking 63 times.

Prior to his callup to the Red Sox, Sogard was in Worcester where he had played in 89 games and was hitting .279 with 12 home runs, 10 stolen bases, and 54 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Texas Rangers, Sogard started the game at second base and went 1 for 4 at the plate with two RBI, a run scored and a walk.

