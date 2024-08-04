Growlers Trounce Battle Jacks in Saturday Night Showdown

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Saturday, August 3rd, the Kalamazoo Growlers (36-28, 18-11) won its sixth straight game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (30-35, 11-18), winning 13-1.

For the tenth time in the last 11 games, the Growlers scored first. In the very first inning against Battle Creek starter Camdyn Martindale, a hit by pitch and Savi Delgado double set up a Gabe Springer RBI sac fly to put K-Zoo in front. Two batters later, Korbin Griffin reached on an error at second to bring home Delgado.

Once again at home, Growlers starter Eamon Horwedel put together a quality start. Across seven innings, Horwedel gave up just one run on four hits and one walk, striking out three.

His seventh quality starter in 10 outings this season, Horwedel secured his 22nd career win, extending his Northwoods League record.

The Growlers' offense blew the game open in the third. After a leadoff solo home run by Brodey Acres, the Growlers added on with a two-run single by Colin Blanchard and back-to-back RBI singles by Brandon Sanchez and Antonio Perrotta. A wild pitch to bring in Sanchez ended a six-run, five-hit, nine-batter frame.

Brodey Acres would once again find the barrel in the sixth, shooting an RBI double into right-center to score Antonio Perrotta.

Kalamazoo would hit double digits in the eighth, scoring four runs on three walks, three hit-by pitches, and two wild pitches.

Ben Reimers and Carson Byers each put together a scoreless inning, closing out the Growlers' ninth win against the Battle Jacks this season. Kalamazoo and Battle Creek match up for the 12th and final time on Sunday as Growlers right-handed pitcher Liam O'Brien will take on Battle Creek's Noah Sample. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.

