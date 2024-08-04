10 Inning Nail Biter against the Chinooks
August 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - In a nail-biting game at Rivets Stadium, the Rockford Rivets secured a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in ten innings.
The game was tightly contested, with both teams battling through nine innings of intense baseball. The Rivets broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the tenth inning with a decisive two-run rally. Aaron Sanchez, who pitched the final four innings. Other key players included Bobby Atkinson playing a crucial role with 2 RBIs and a key hit in the late innings and Wyatt Morgan provided a spark with 2 hits and an RBI to bring home Bradley White. The Rivets are back today at Kapco Park on NWL+.
