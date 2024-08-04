10 Inning Nail Biter against the Chinooks

August 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - In a nail-biting game at Rivets Stadium, the Rockford Rivets secured a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in ten innings.

The game was tightly contested, with both teams battling through nine innings of intense baseball. The Rivets broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the tenth inning with a decisive two-run rally. Aaron Sanchez, who pitched the final four innings. Other key players included Bobby Atkinson playing a crucial role with 2 RBIs and a key hit in the late innings and Wyatt Morgan provided a spark with 2 hits and an RBI to bring home Bradley White. The Rivets are back today at Kapco Park on NWL+.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.