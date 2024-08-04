Spitters Run out of Bait

August 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 7-4.

The first half of the game was a pitcher's duel until the Pit Spitters offense broke it up in the top of the fifth inning. Brady Gavula and Brandon Chang hit back-to-back singles. Carter Hain made it three straight singles to score Gavula to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Michael Tchavdarov led off the top of the sixth by getting a hit by a pitch. Following a Trent Reed walk, Camden Traficante hit a double to right field scoring Tchavdarov to extend their lead to 2-0. Reed then scored on a wild pitch thrown by Tsubasa Tomii to make it 3-0. The bottom of the sixth inning the Kingfish bats came alive with a leadoff triple hit by Robert Newland. He later scored on a single to left field hit by Sebastian Mueller to make it 3-1. Following a walk and a single, Michael Perazza tied the game with a single to left field that scored two runs to make it 3-3. Nick Putnam kept the lineup rolling with a single to left field that scored Zach Justice to give the Kingfish a 4-3 lead. Patrick Graham cleared the bases with a double to left field that scored two runs to push the Kingfish lead to 6-3. Trent Reed caused an error at third base, allowing Graham to score to finish off the seven-run inning for the Kingfish to make it 7-3. The Pit Spitters scored one more in the top of the eighth inning on a double to right field by Traficante that scored Reed to give the game its final score of 7-4.

The Pit Spitters drop to 19-12 in the second half of the season and to 36-30 overall, while the Kingfish improve to 14-16 in the second half and to 30-36 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Logan Pikur threw five and a third innings where he gave up four runs on six hits while allowing a walk and striking out two. Jake Ickes threw two thirds of an inning where he allowed three runs on five hits while striking out one. Caleb Reed threw an inning of scoreless relief. Kellen Roberts threw two innings of scoreless relief where he allowed two hits and struckout two.

The Pit Spitters will travel back to Traverse City for the start of their final homestand that features a two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.