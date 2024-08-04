MoonDogs Win Big and Get the Series Split
August 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MoonDogs WIN!!
Tonight's win got Mankato back on track and earned them a series split with an 11-4 final.
Zac Sohosky (Rhodes College) got the start on the mound tonight. He threw 4 innings striking out 7!
The MoonDogs offense came alive tonight scoring 11 runs with 16 hits and pushing runs across in 4 of the 8 innings they came up to bat.
Both Hachem twins got time on the mound tonight each throwing well and keeping your MoonDogs in the lead.
Multiple MoonDog bats got going tonight with 8 of the 9 starters tallying at least 1 hit on the day, 6 of which had 2 or more.
Mankato will travel to St. Cloud tomorrow to take on the Rox once again and will have the chance to move into sole possession of first place in the Great Plains West!
