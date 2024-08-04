Moreno Homers in Madison Mallards' Loss to Wausau Woodchucks

Madison, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks (45-18) defeated the Madison Mallards (45-19) 10-6 on Sunday night at Warner Park, in the final regular season matchup between the top two teams in the Northwoods League.

After the Woodchucks scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Mallards offense responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) tied the game with an RBI single, and scored on a wild pitch to give the Mallards a 2-1 lead.

Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) snatched the lead right back for Wausau with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, giving the Woodchucks a 3-2 advantage. He drove in four runs in the game.

The Woodchucks took a 5-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the Mallards offense responded again in the home half. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) slugged a solo home run to left field to cut the lead to 5-3, and Hamilton brought Madison within a run on an RBI double.

Wausau was relentless offensively, scoring three more runs in the top of the fifth inning, and they cruised through the last innings as their bullpen shut out the Mallards through the final four frames, en route to a 10-6 victory.

Caleb White (Georgia State) earned the win for the Woodchucks with a brilliant relief outing, tossing four shutout innings. Elliot Cadieux Lanoue was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

With the loss, the Mallards fall to 21-9 in the second half, but remain in first place in the Great Lakes West division. The Woodchucks improve to 19-10 and sit in second place in the division, a game and a half behind the Mallards.

The Mallards will be back at Warner Park on Monday night to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

