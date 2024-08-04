Kingfish Split Pit Spitters with 7-4 Win Thanks to Seven-Run Sixth Inning

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish split the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Historic Simmons Field with a 7-4 win.

Starting pitching was excellent for both teams through the first three innings. Kenosha starter Tsubasa Tomii faced the minimum with two strikeouts and allowed one hit. Traverse City starter Logan Pikur allowed one hit and struck out two hitters, too.

After a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, the Pit Spitters finally connected offensively with three straight singles to begin the fifth inning. The third single by Carter Hain drove in Brady Gavula for the game's first run. Tomii limited the damage for the Kingfish by striking out the next hitter before an inning-ending double play was turned, beginning with a lineout to Connor Meidroth.

Traverse City added a pair to their lead in the sixth. Camden Traficante ripped a double off the right field, scoring Michael Tchavdarov for the first run. Trent Reed later came home on a wild pitch, making it 3-0.

Kenosha responded right away with an explosive seven-run inning on eight hits. Sebastian Mueller opened the scoring with an RBI single to left. With the bases loaded and one out, Michael Perazza tied the game with a two-run single to left. Nick Putnam collected the third straight single to left to give the Fish a 4-3 lead. Patrick Graham followed with a two-run double. He later scored on a throwing error by Traverse City third baseman Trent Reed for the seventh run.

Traverse City attempted another late rally in the eighth after Camden Traficante doubled down the right field line, scoring Trent Reed. However, with runners at the corners and no outs, the Fish caught a break after Brandon Nigh caught a lineout and then picked off the runner at first for a double play. Brendan Roberts struck out Carter Hain to end the inning.

Brock Graf shut it down for the Fish in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning, including a strikeout.

The Kingfish begin their final road trip tomorrow in Wausau at 6:05 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

