Rockers Set Their Sights on a Sweep of the Rafters

August 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Landon Victorian

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-12) host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-14) for the final time this summer at 1:05 p.m. today. Green Bay took down Wisconsin Rapids 8-6 yesterday, with all eight runs coming in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In that frame, Blade Carver (Northern Oklahoma College) led things off with a solo-homer. After a Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) two-run shot and Jake Bold (Princeton) two-run single, the order turned back over to Carver, who scored two more with a double.

What may have been lost in the excitement of the Green Bay rally was that the Rafters led the ball-game 6-0 after two innings and failed to score again. So apart from the Rockers' monster offensive fame, yesterday's victory can be equally attributed to the bullpen.

Colton Sylvester (Belhaven) tossed 4.2 no-hit innings of relief as the first man out of the pen, then Greg Ferguson (Southwestern) closed out the final three innings on the bump with just a single hit given up.

Green Bay looks to find similar production from their pitching today from the jump, and it's handing the ball to Landon Victorian (Oklahoma) to do so. The high school senior has been nothing short of fantastic for the Rockers across his first four starts. Victorian has thrown nearly 15 innings and has only yielded one run on six hits. That's good for a 0.61 ERA. Victorian also paces Green Bay in strikeouts per nine innings, as he has fanned 20 batters on the summer.

Gates for this afternoon's contest open at noon, and Toco Beach Steelpan begins playing live music from then up until the end of the third inning. It is also Hawaiian Day at Capital Credit Union Park, so the first 500 fans to arrive will get to receive a Rockers-themed Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Pep's Drafthaus.

Following the final out of today's game, fans are invited to play catch on the field with Rockers-logo baseballs provided by Capital Credit Union.

After today, the Rockers only have two more home games this season: Monday against the Chinooks and Wednesday against the Kingfish.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

