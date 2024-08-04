Rockers Split Series with Rafters in Shootout

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-13) fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (17-14) 16-8 in an offensive shootout, with the two teams combined for 30 hits as well. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow night for a game against the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-19). First pitch for the game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Rafters were the first team to score in the top of the third inning. Aiden Teel (Virginia) hit a 2 RBI single to bring in the first runs. They went on to score three more in the next three, leading 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) brought in Green Bay's first runs with a single to center field, making the score 5-2 after five.

Wisconsin Rapids responded by bringing in three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Rockers once again fought back. This time, Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) hit a three-run homer to bring the Rafters' lead back down to three. He now joins Jake Bold (Princeton) as the only Rockers in franchise history to hit double-digit homer runs. Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) also brought in two more when he sent one over the left field wall, bringing Green Bay within one.

But the Rafters went on to score eight more runs in the final two innings, pulling away for Green Bay. Mateo Matthews (Wagner) was the third Rocker to homer in the game in the bottom of the ninth, which moves into first in total home runs this season with 72. Green Bay couldn't score any more runs after that, with the game ending 16-8.

Tomorrow, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will make his 11th start of the season for Green Bay. He's struck out 29 batters in just under 40 innings of work. Last time against Lakeshore, Howell threw three innings and allowed just one run on two hits. Frank Childress & The Main Street Band will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30 p.m.

