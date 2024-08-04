Express Sneak Past The Border Cats 6-5

August 4, 2024

Eau Claire, WI - On an afternoon matinee, the Eau Claire Express defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats by a final score of 6-. This win completed both the series and homestand sweep for Eau Claire, and further cushioned their division lead over the Border Cats, now up to two games.

Thunder Bay got off to a hot start this afternoon, mashing a solo home run over the Nicolet billboard to take an early 1-0 lead. They would continue that offensive explosion, as a three-run second inning, capped off by a three-run Garrett Sloan (Bowling Green) monster shot saw Thunder Bay increase their lead to 4-0. Eau Claire would chip away slowly, as Evan Gustafson (North Dakota State) scored on a Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) fielder's choice to cut their lead to three runs. In the bottom of the third, Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) sent a laser down the left field line, which squeaked over ther Loffler sign for a two-run home run, cutting the lead down to just one run. The Express were able to finally take their first lead of the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) put the work gloves to use, sending a sacrifice fly out to left field, tying the game at four. Chaos ensued soon after, as an Evan Gustafson single, alongwith two errors, would score both himself and Bennett McCollow (St. Paul Concordia) for what many would call a "little league homerun". The Border Cats threatened late, scoring one run in the top of the ninth, but shutdown closer Calen Higgins (Western Kentucky) escaped the jam, sealing an Express victory.

Owen Anderson (UW- La Crosse) started the game for Eau Claire, pitching four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, and striking out a pair of batters. Owen Weadge (Sioux Falls) recieved the victory (1-0), throwing two scoreless innings in relief. Ryan Vondracek (Crown) took the loss for Thunder Bay (0-1), throwing five innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

The Express hit the road tomorrow for a four-game road trip against Thunder Bay. First pitch is set for 5:35pm CT at Port Arthur Stadium.

