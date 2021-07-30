Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Awards $5,000 Grant to ARISE

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, in conjunction with its Founding Partners at Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA, and BankVista, awarded a $5,000 Grant to ARISE (A Recreational Inclusion Support Endeavor) program that provides support for children with disabilities in many Central Minnesota cities so they can access and participate in recreational programs alongside their peers.

The Grant, which was awarded at last night's Rox home game, became the 8th overall presented by Project S.A.V.E. since the Foundation was launched in 2019. During this span, the Rox organization has raised over $100,000 in funding support for Project S.A.V.E.

ARISE, which is operated under the supervision of the St. Cloud Area School District 742 Community Education department, collaborates yearly with nearby programs such as St. Cloud Area Family YMCA, North Crest Kids Activity Center, Great River Educational Arts Theatre, Boys Scouts of America Central MN Council, Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines, and Boys & Girls Club of Central MN, to name a few. ARISE also works in conjunction with many of the other school districts for opportunities with children to participate in their after-school activities.

"We are excited to receive this St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Grant. The educational opportunities this Grant provides for our students with disabilities allows them to continue to engage in activities with their peers. It also provides immense opportunities to participate in the community. By including children with disabilities in recreational activities at a young age, we are helping them develop skills, awareness and the desire to be lifelong participants," stated Adam Holm, Executive Director of Community Education for the St. Cloud Area School District 742.

ARISE has been operating in the St. Cloud area for 30 years. The program has been serving between 65-70 children with disabilities on an annual basis as they access activities in various communities and does not charge families for its services. The Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Grant will help increase the number of staff members to be brought on, trained and give even more children a chance to benefit from the ARISE program.

Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club to serve as a 'teammate' to the many communities throughout Central Minnesota. Its main purpose is to provide Grants, Donations, and Scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, and Education initiatives. Helping kids and having fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

