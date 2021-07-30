Bucks Playoff Tickets Available Monday, August 2

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced 2021 Northwoods League Playoff Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00 am on Monday, August 2. The Bucks secured their spot in the 2021 Northwoods League Playoffs by winning the Great Plains East Division First Half Championship.

The Bucks are guaranteed to host a playoff game at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on either Sunday, August 15 or Monday, August 16 and could host as many as four total playoff games depending on a variety of factors. Game times for all home playoff games will be 6:35 pm except the Sunday, August 15 contest, where first pitch will be determined by the NWL.

All fans may purchase tickets to one or multiple playoff games. If the Bucks do not play all four games at home, ticket holders will receive a credit towards 2022 season tickets for any home games that are not played.

Playoff ticket pricing will remain the same as regular season games:

Advanced Tickets:

Reserved Seats $7

Box Seats $10

Day of Game Pricing:

Reserved Seats $9

Box Seats $12

The Bucks will face the Great Plains East Division Second Half Champion in the NWL's Divisional Playoffs, which will begin on August 15. If Waterloo wins the Second Half Title, they will face the Great Plains East Division team with the second-best overall record. The Great Plains East Sub-Divisional Championship is a best-of-three series, with a 1-2 format (with home field advantage hosting Game 2 and Game 3). The team with the best overall winning percentage will have home field advantage. The winners of each Great Plains Sub-Divisional Series will advance to the Great Plains Divisional Championship, a one-game series. That winner will play in a one-game Summer Collegiate World Series against the Great Lakes Champ where the NWL Champion will be crowned.

To reserve your Playoff tickets, fans are encouraged to call the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633, order online at www.waterloobucks.com, or stop at the Ticket Office during normal hours, 10 am-5pm, Monday-Friday. Group areas will be available for all playoff games and can be booked by emailing the Bucks at: groups@waterloobucks.com.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale by calling the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or available online at www.waterloobucks.com.

