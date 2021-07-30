Booyah Start Homestand

Green Bay Booyah pitcher Will Semb

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are starting a key six-game homestand on Friday as the Wisconsin Woodchucks come to town for the last time this season.

Last night, the Booyah dropped a pair of games in Wausau, losing both games by one run. Logan Lee (Northwood) gave up just two runs in six innings of work. He struck out six in the first game. Will Semb (Minnesota) pitched 1.2 innings in relief in game two. He punched out four of the seven men he faced.

Green Bay has fallen to fourth in the Great Lakes West entering Friday night's game, four games back of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Woodchucks. Green Bay will welcome the Madison Mallards, Battle Creek Bombers, and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters during this six-game homestand.

Green Bay will start Boston Mabeus (BYU) for the first time tonight. He has made ten appearances, pitching 14.1 innings allowing 10 hits, five runs, three runs, seven walks while striking out 14. He has a 1.88 ERA.

Tyler Hoeft will start for the Woodchucks. He is 5-1 on the season with a 3.14 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans will be left bewildered as Legend Larry's presents Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Also, fans can enjoy Gnarly Brewing $5 14 oz. craft pours presented by Razor 94.7 FM.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

