Stingers Respond with 9-1 Win Friday
July 30, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers are able to bounce back from Thursday's disappointing loss with a big, 9-1 win in Game 2 against Duluth.
The Huskies' only run of the ballgame came in the opening frame, when Mike Boeve scored on a wild pitch by Willmar starter Rhys Stevens.
The Stingers subsequently responded with five of their own in the first. Shortstop Jorge Lucero doubled in two, catcher Derek Hackman singled in a pair, and left fielder Asa Awbrey brought in one on an infield hit.
Two more came home in the second, behind a William Hamiter RBI double and Derek Hackman RBI single.
No one scored from the second until the seventh, when Willmar added one on a wild pitch. In the eighth, Awbrey notched his second RBI of the game after drawing a walk with the bases loaded.
The four-game series is now even at one game apiece. Both teams are now 10-10 on the second half. Game 3 is Saturday night, with first pitch from The Beehive slated for 7:05 p.m.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
