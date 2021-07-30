Stingers Respond with 9-1 Win Friday

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers are able to bounce back from Thursday's disappointing loss with a big, 9-1 win in Game 2 against Duluth.

The Huskies' only run of the ballgame came in the opening frame, when Mike Boeve scored on a wild pitch by Willmar starter Rhys Stevens.

The Stingers subsequently responded with five of their own in the first. Shortstop Jorge Lucero doubled in two, catcher Derek Hackman singled in a pair, and left fielder Asa Awbrey brought in one on an infield hit.

Two more came home in the second, behind a William Hamiter RBI double and Derek Hackman RBI single.

No one scored from the second until the seventh, when Willmar added one on a wild pitch. In the eighth, Awbrey notched his second RBI of the game after drawing a walk with the bases loaded.

The four-game series is now even at one game apiece. Both teams are now 10-10 on the second half. Game 3 is Saturday night, with first pitch from The Beehive slated for 7:05 p.m.

